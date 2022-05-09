Centre criticised for rise in domestic LPG price

SUCI(C) says that like the Congress, the BJP too is working for the capitalists

SUCI(C) says that like the Congress, the BJP too is working for the capitalists

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has condemned in strong terms the rise in the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹50 and has said that the promise of Achhe Din by the BJP Government has turned out to be bure din for the common people.

Condemning the hike, SUCI(C) members and others staged a protest at Swami Vivekanand Circle in Dharwad on Sunday and they also burnt the Union Government in an effigy to register their protest against the price rise.

Addressing the protestors, SUCI(C) leader Sharanu Gonvar said that the rise in prices of essential commodities has become the order of the day and for the fifth time in a row, prices of fuel and cooking gas have been hiked in a span of just four months. In March, the Union Government hiked cooking gas price by ₹50 and in just 40 days again, the price has been increased by another ₹50 taking LPG price to over ₹1,000, he said.

He said that at a time when people were recovering from economic slowdown, joblessness and other civic maladies due to the pandemic, the Union Government has become inhumane and continues to rub salt into the wounds of the commoners by freely allowing the prices of essential commodities to go up.

Another office-bearer Madhulata Goudar said that in the last seven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government has waived ₹10.7 lakh crore loan of the corporate sector. It has also slashed corporate tax to 22% from 33%, which clearly shows who has enjoying the fruits of Achhe Din under Mr. Modi.

She said that the Union Government is anti-people. It is only interested in serving industrialists and capitalists forgetting its basic duties towards the common man. Like the Congress, the BJP too is working for the capitalists, she said. The protestors demanded an immediate rollback of the hike.