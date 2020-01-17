‘Centre brought in CAA, NRC to divert focus from people’s problems’

National general secretary of the Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC) G.R. Shivashankar has said that to divert the attention of the problems faced by the common people, particularly the working class, the Union government had brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Mr. Shivashankar said that unnecessary issues were being brought to cover up the Union government’s failure on different fronts, including creation of jobs.

Mr. Shivashankar said that the Union government had totally neglected social security and job security and had introduced bonded labour in the name of training under National Employability Enhancement Mission (NEEM), Regulations, 2017.

Under these regulations, the workers had been deprived of facilities like ESI, Provident Fund, Gratuity and others, he alleged.

Mr. Shivashankar said that TUCC was holding its 10th annual conference at Gokul Garden in Hubballi on Saturday and Sunday [January 18 and 19] and various issues related to the workers of unorganised sectors would be deliberated upon.

He said there were lot of labour issues and the workers were being exploited by the industrialists particularly those owned by by big industrial houses and corporate houses.

To a query, he said that the conference was a continuation of the nationwide strike by trade unions held recently.

A list of 12 main demands will be passed after deliberations during the conference, he said.

Mr. Shivashankar pointed out that the municipal administration in Hubballi did not give them permission for displaying TUCC flags on the road leading to the venue of the conference citing a High Court order.

“However today we see BJP flags and buntings on important roads of Hubballi. This is nothing but a dual policy and efforts to snub democratic voices,” he added.