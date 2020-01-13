Centre attempting to divide society: Prajwal

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna has alleged that the Central government was attempting to divide society based on religion, by remaining adamant on the CAA, despite large-scale protests against the law across the country.

He told presspersons here on Monday that the Prime Minister and Home Minister should take people of all castes and religion along. They should stop dividing the country based on religion. “The country has been facing many problems including the economic crisis. If they continue to divide the people, ignoring the burning issues, the people will teach them a lesson”, he said.

Further, he said the Centre had been ignoring the demands of the State. The Chief Minister should take an all-party delegation to the Centre to put pressure on the Prime Minister for release of funds. There had been no proper distribution of relief for the flood victims in the State, he alleged.

Mr. Revanna visited the areas of ward 35 in the city and listened to problems faced by the residents. He said he would hold ward-wise meetings with the public.