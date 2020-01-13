Karnataka

Centre attempting to divide society: Prajwal

more-in

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna has alleged that the Central government was attempting to divide society based on religion, by remaining adamant on the CAA, despite large-scale protests against the law across the country.

He told presspersons here on Monday that the Prime Minister and Home Minister should take people of all castes and religion along. They should stop dividing the country based on religion. “The country has been facing many problems including the economic crisis. If they continue to divide the people, ignoring the burning issues, the people will teach them a lesson”, he said.

Further, he said the Centre had been ignoring the demands of the State. The Chief Minister should take an all-party delegation to the Centre to put pressure on the Prime Minister for release of funds. There had been no proper distribution of relief for the flood victims in the State, he alleged.

Mr. Revanna visited the areas of ward 35 in the city and listened to problems faced by the residents. He said he would hold ward-wise meetings with the public.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 5:55:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/centre-attempting-to-divide-society-prajwal/article30558424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY