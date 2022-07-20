‘Centre attacking poor, middle class’

Vice-President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Congress Dharwad district in-charge P.V. Mohan has said that the BJP-led Union government has attacked the poor and middle class by further burdening them by bringing butter milk, curd, pencil, puffed rice and other essential commodities under GST.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Mohan said that from day one, the BJP’s programmes have been aimed at helping the rich and the corporate sector only. Opposing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had termed it Gabbar Singh Tax. However, the BJP has not only implemented it but is playing with the lives of the poor, he said.

Mr. Mohan said that the Union government has allowed waiver of ₹8 lakh crore loan by rich industrialists. “On the one hand, unemployment is worsening, while on the other, in the last eight years, 30% of people have slipped below the poverty line. Almost all programmes of the Union government are authoritarian and anti-people,” he said.

He also said that to cover up its failure in the State and at the Centre, the BJP is trying to systematically divert the attention of the people towards emotional issues. “But the Congress will launch a systematic and organised fight and present the reality before the people,” he said.

President of Dharwad Rural district unit of the Congress Anilkumar Patil said that the district Congress unit will take out a protest march in Dharwad on Friday condemning the misuse of Central agencies such as the Directorate of Enforcement against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. This is in response to the State-wide call given by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, he said.

Congress leaders, including Sadanand Danganavar, and others were present.