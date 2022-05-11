Centre assures State of adequate supply of DAP and urea

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the Centre had assured him that the State did not have any shortage in supply of DAP and urea for the ensuing kharif season.

Mr. Bommai, who met Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Tuesday, told reporters that the Union Minister had given him the assurance.

“I have discussed the quantum of fertilizers needed for Karnataka for this kharif season. Earlier, there were apprehensions about proper supply of ammonia and other fertilizers as there is a shortage in the international market. However, the Union Minister has assured me that adequate quantum of DAP would be made available. Transport arrangements need to be made by the State once the fertilisers stock reaches Karwar and Mangaluru ports,” he said.