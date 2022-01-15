Centre and State Govt. will work for people of Karnataka, says Modi

PUDUCHERRY, 12 Jan 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declared open the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, for public at the virtual launch of 25th National Youth Festival, in Puducherry on Wednesday. Photo: KUMAR SS / The Hindu

He was responding to CM’s tweet on PMAYG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured the people of Karnataka that the Union and the State Governments will keep working for their empowerment.

Greeting people of the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, he acknowledged Karnataka as a State which makes unprecedented contributions to national progress.

“Makar Sankranti wishes to my sisters and brothers of Karnataka, a State which makes unprecedented contributions to national progress. The Centre and State Government will keep working for the empowerment of the people of the State,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister was responding to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s tweet, thanking him for approving synchronisation of 18,78,671 houseless families and 6,61,535 site-less households for poor rural people of the State under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin.

“Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, my Makar Sankranti greetings to you. Thank you for approval of synchronization of 18,78,671 houseless and 6,61,535 siteless households for poor rural people of Karnataka in Awaas+ under PMAY-G, which were long pending,” Mr. Bommai said in a tweet.

“This is a Makar Sankranti gift from your good self to Karnataka. I thank you once again on behalf of Karnataka,” he said.