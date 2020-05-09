Karnataka

Centre allots Karnataka 2.1 lakh tonnes of foodgrains a month

A total of 2.1 lakh tonnes of foodgrains per month has been allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to Karnataka for three months (from April to June). It is to be distributed free of cost to 4.01 crore National Food Security Act beneficiaries.

The total expenditure of about ₹2,351 crore for providing free foodgrains to people in the State is being borne by the Centre, said an official press release. The State government had till May 7 lifted 4.45 lakh tonnes of foodgrains, valued at ₹1,735 crore, under this scheme.

D.V Prasad, chairman and managing director of the Food Corporation of India, said the State has so far received 302 train-loads of foodgrains (a total of 8.03 lakh tonnes, which is roughly 1.60 crore bags of 50 kg packaging) since the lockdown began, with another six lakh tonnes expected to be received in May.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 10:49:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/centre-allots-karnataka-21-lakh-tonnes-of-foodgrains-a-month/article31545966.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY