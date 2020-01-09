Centre accused of framing anti-labour policies

Hundreds of members of different trade unions, labour unions and various political parties took out marches as part of the nationwide protest against the Union government on Wednesday.

Protesters carried out a march from M.G. Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Before submitting a memorandum, they held a gathering at Ambedkar Circle where leaders addressed the protesters.

In a memorandum, they accused the BJP government at the Centre of preparing anti-labour policies and privatising public sector organisations.

The memorandum said that the government has been merging several banks which is a clear sign of weak economic policies.

Stating that decisions, such as demonetisation, had adversely affected the financial condition of the country, the memorandum added that such decisons has led to massive unemployment in the country.

Besides trade unions, poltical parties took out rallies .

The leaders alleged that while the country needs policies for giving jobs and improving the quality of life, the Union government had been framing Acts which have nothing to do with the common people.

Referring to CAA and NRC, they said that these are only aimed at dividing the nation.

As part of protest, banks remained closed.