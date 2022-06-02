Centralised patient monitoring system at NIMHANS for robust clinical surveillance

For continuous and real-time monitoring of the vital parameters of patients coming into the Casualty and Emergency Block, NIMHANS has set up a next-gen centralised patient monitoring system.

This monitoring system - set up with support from HCL Foundation, the CSR arm of HCL Technologies – will enable robust clinical surveillance and effective utilisation of healthcare staff at the premier mental health institution.

The cloud-based solution will help monitor patients’ vital signs simultaneously in real time integrating with electronic patient records and medical devices thereby facilitating remote review of patient status and streamlining workflows for the clinical staff.

NIMHANS Deputy Medical Superintendent Aravinda H.R. said vital parameters of patients such as blood pressure, oxygen saturation, ECG, and other probes attached to the patient will be connected to one centralised monitor.

“The centralised system will be continuously monitored by our staff. With this surveillance, we can immediately intervene whenever some warning signs pop up in some patients and they can be immediately attended to,” the doctor explained.

“Deteriorating vitals are an indication that the patient needs immediate attention. Such patients can be attended to immediately,” he said.

NIMHANS director Pratima Murthy said the technology will add great value to clinical care, especially in the dynamic areas of the hospital where large numbers of patients have to be treated concomitantly.

“The advanced facility is initially being housed in the Day Care Centre at NIMHANS that has a capacity to accommodate 20 patients. Subsequently, it will be shifted to the Casualty and Emergency Block that is being revamped,” she said.

“Accelerated adoption of telemedicine and digital technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the healthcare landscape. In keeping with the technological advancements, NIMHANS has implemented various measures including an efficacious telemedicine system to amplify patient care services,” she said.

The centralised system will be formally inaugurated on Friday by Roli Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A statement from the institute said HCL Foundation, as part of its CSR initiative, has forged a partnership with NIMHANS to provide enhanced services to patients. Recently, HCL Foundation had also donated a portable DR X-ray unit and an advanced lifesaving ambulance to NIMHANS.