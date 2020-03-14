Central varsity’s executive council refuses to approve candidates’ list

KALABURAGI

14 March 2020 00:04 IST

The executive council (EC) of Central University of Karnataka (CUK), Kalaburagi, has refused to approve the list of candidates selected for the posts of professors and associate professors in various departments.

This comes after media reports of alleged irregularities in the process of appointments at CUK and two letters – one by an activist to President of India and another by parliamentarian Umesh Jadhav to Union Minister of Human Resources Development – demanding an enquiry into the irregularities. It was first reported in The Hindu on March 3.

When the list of candidates was placed at the meeting seeking EC’s approval on Friday, some of the EC members cited the media reports and letters and sought clarification from H.M. Maheshwaraiah, Vice-Chancellor of the university and head of selection committee. The Vice-Chancellor, in his response, claimed to have followed all norms and guidelines set by the University Grants Commission in the selection process and sought the EC’s approval for the list of candidates. The members then put a condition that the Vice-Chancellor should sign an undertaking specifically taking responsibility for any violations, if found, in the selection process before approving the list. However, the Vice-Chancellor turned down the demand. Following this, the EC refused to approve the list.

Advertising

Advertising

Before the meeting commenced, a few activists led by Mahesh Rathod, a leader of the Communist Party of India, met the Vice-Chancellor and demanded cancellation of the entire recruitment process and issue of a fresh notification. The Vice-Chancellor turned down the demand, which led to a heated argument disrupting the meeting for a while.

M.B. Sajjan, general secretary, All-India University Employees’ Confederation, on March 5, wrote to the President of India, and Umesh Jadhav, Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi constituency, on March 12, wrote to the Minister of Human Resources Development, demanding an enquiry into the alleged irregularities and cancellation of the entire recruitment process.

Meanwhile, the All-India University Employees’ Confederation has demanded the immediate resignation or sacking of Mr. Maheshwaraiah over the alleged irregularities.