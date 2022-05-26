Central varsity V-C urges students to apply through CUET

It is for getting admissions to post-graduate courses in Central universities

The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for post-graduate (PG) courses for the academic session 2022-23 in Central universities has commenced [on May 19], Vice-chancellor of Central University of Karnataka Battu Satyanarayana has said.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Prof. Satyanarayana said that CUET will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The online application forms for post-graduate programmes will be open till 11.50 p.m. on June 18, 2022. Candidates can apply on the official website, www.cuk.ac.in. They can also apply on https:/cuet.nta.nic.in/.

Prof. Satyanarayana said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the post-graduate entrance test for 45 Central and participating universities across the country. Till the academic year 2021-22, only 12 Central universities accepted admissions through CUET and it is now compulsory for all 45 Central universities to adopt it, he added.

As many as 1,000 seats will be available for 25 post-graduate programmes and one B.Ed programme in the university. The maximum intake capacity of each programme is 40, including three seats for economically weaker sections, three seats reserved for Kalyana Karnataka region, one each seat reserved for Jammu and Kashmir migrants, children of Defence personnel, physically challenged and NCC category.

As the campus is facing a severe shortage of accommodation brought by rapid expansion of student numbers, the university has planned to construct two hostels on campus, one each for girls and boys, with 500 bed capacity.

Replying to a query, Prof. Satyanarayana said that the university has invited applications for recruitment to 40 posts of associate professor and 20 posts of professor. And, the university has already received 1,100 applications to fill 38 posts of assistant professor in various departments, Prof. Satyanarayana said.

He also expressed concern over a large number of seats lying vacant in departments such as Kannada, Hindi and Linguistics.

Controller of Examinations R.M. Channaveer and Assistant Controller of Examinations Bharath Kumar were present.