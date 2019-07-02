Karnataka

Central varsity V-C is ISDL chairman

H.M. Maheshwaraiah, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Karnataka (CUK), has been appointed chairman of International School of Dravidian Linguistics (ISDL).

A communique issued by Naduvattom Gopalakrishnan, director, ISDL, said the Governing Council of ISDL that met recently on the CUK campus in Kalaburagi, had elected Prof. Maheshwaraiah as chairman.

The school was established in 1977 at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It is the only organisation of its kind dedicated to the preservation and development of Dravidian languages across the world through teaching, learning, research, and publication.

