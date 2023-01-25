Central varsity faculty gets grant for digitisation proposal

January 25, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi, Gururaj R. Mukarambi, has been awarded the Young Research Scientist grant by the State government’s Vision Group on Science and Technology, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology.

The award has been conferred for his proposal titled Digitisation of Old Kannada Stone Inscriptions Character Images. The objective of the project is to preserve stone inscriptions in digital form so that it will help preserve literary heritage and culture for the future generation. The project covers Kannada inscriptions of the entire State.

Mr. Mukarambi said that the research topic is multi-disciplinary in nature and emphasised the role of technology in preservation and conservation of history, archaeology and culture.

“We have many young and bright faculty members in our university who can excel in their respective fields. We are committed to providing good infrastructure and opportunities for our teachers to work in nation-building,” Vice-Chancellor of Central University Battu Satyanarayana said, commending Mr. Mukarambi for his outstanding achievement.