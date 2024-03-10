Central University welcomes Yuva Sangam team from IIT Kanpur

March 10, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

“Karnataka is the land of social reformers. In the 12th Century itself, Basaveshwara had addressed all the social issues that we are facing today. He provided solutions to all the problems of his time that are still relevant today. Basavanna’s egalitarian philosophy is enshrined in our Constitution. One of his Vachanas, a form of literary composition, which starts with ‘don’t steal, don’t kill…’ is very popular and has many moral and Constitutional values. Today we are more bothered about our rights than duties. We all have to understand our responsibility towards this nation and protect our rich heritage and culture. It is one of the fundamental duties,” said First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kalaburagi, Mohan Badagandi.

He was speaking at the inaugural programme of the ”Yuva Sangam IIT Kanpur students Karnataka Visit” at the Central University of Karnataka near Kalaburagi on Saturday.

“Today’s generation is blessed with all the modern technologies and facilities. It is good that we are progressing and making use of this advancement for human betterment. The deteriorating moral values and social harmony is, however, a serious cause of concern. We are facing a lot of socio-economic problems like caste system, gender discrimination and economic inequality,” he said.

Welcoming the students from IIT Kanpur, Central University Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayan said that all are one in India.

“India is incredible. It is Ek Bharat Shrest Bharat. You [IIT Kanpur students] have come from different institutions, disciplines and regions. However, you all are one in the country. We should not discriminate against anybody in our country. Our country is known for respecting women. We are going for 50% reservation for women in Parliament and Vidhana Sabhas. Karnataka is known for social reformers and intellectuals. It is a very amazing State,” he said.

“Basaveshwara established Anubhava Mantapa, the first spiritual parliament, in the 12th century. This land has given democracy to the world. Hindu Succession Law is based on Mitakshara written by Vijnaneshwara, who lived in Martur, a village in Kalaburagi. He was in the court of King Vikramaditya VI of the Chalukya Empire. You have come from the land of Rama to the land of Hanuman whose birthplace, Kishkinda, is in Karnataka. Our State has immensely contributed to the unity of India. Learn more about Karnataka’s rich heritage, culture, food and cuisine during your stay in the State,” he said.

Earlier, Central University’s Nodal Officer of Yuva Sangam program Veeresh Kasabegoudar welcomed the gathering and delivered the introductory speech.

He said that Yuva Sangam has been designed to provide a platform for youths to learn about India’s progress (Pragati), industry (Pradyogiki), tourism and travel (Paryatana), culture and heritage (Parampara) and bridging the gap between the people (Paraspara Samparka).

“In this tour, you, along with Central University, will be visiting Basavakalyan, Bidar, IIT Dharwad, ISRO and IIM, Bengaluru, and Mysore,” he said.

On the occasion, Prof. Satyanarayan presented Vachana Personality Development books to the delegates.

Professor from IIT Kanpur Gururaj Ville and Vijayakumar Panday expressed their gratitude to Central University and the Ministry of Education for the wonderful opportunity of exploring Karnataka.

Central University students Kaveri and Komal, who visited IIT Kanpur and Uttar Pradesh under Yuva Sangam program, shared their experiences.

Nagaraj Dharwadkar, Basavaraj M.S., N. Babu, Mallikarjun, Ganapati B.Sinnoor, Siva M., Jagadeesh Biredar, Neetin B., Sangamesh, Swapnil Chapekar and other faculty members and students were present.