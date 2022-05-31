Central University to set UPSC exam coaching centre for SCs

As part of its initiatives to empower socially weaker sections of society, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the 30 Central Universities in the country to set up Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) on their campuses and start coaching Scheduled Castes candidates aspiring to appear for competitive examinations for Civil Services conducted by UPSC (Union Public Service Commission).

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor of Central University, Karnataka (CUK), Battu Satyanarayana said that the MoUs were signed at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on April 22 in the presence of Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Secretary of the Ministry R. Subrahmanyam.

Prof. Satyanarayana said that each one of the 30 Central Universities will, as per the MoU, set up DACE and admit a maximum of 100 candidates, 33 of whom will be women, belonging to Scheduled Castes, to offer UPSC exam coaching free. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will fund the project by providing ₹75 lakh per annum for each university, at ₹75,000 a candidate.

“We, at the Central University, Karnataka, have made all arrangements for the project. An entrance examination will be held, tentatively on July 31, 2022, for selecting candidates. It is a one-year programme and coaching for the first batch will commence in October 2022 and end in September 2023. Coaching will cover both Preliminary and Mains examinations. The DACE-CUK will provide coaching in three optional subjects, Geography, History and Public Administration, which are popular for UPSC Civil Services examinations. We will provide food and accommodation to the selected candidates on the university campus,” Prof. Satyanarayana said and appealed to Scheduled Castes candidates, especially those from the Kalyana Karnataka region, to make use of the opportunity.

When asked, Prof. Satyanarayana said that three faculty members, one each for Geography, History and Public Administration subjects, who were experienced in UPSC coaching, will be appointed for the purpose.

“One candidate is given opportunity only once. If a candidate is unsuccessful in the UPSC examination, he cannot be admitted for coaching again as per the guidelines set in the MoU. I hope that the project will make a difference. It will definitely help Scheduled Castes candidates to crack the UPSC Civil Services examinations and increase their representation in the bureaucratic apparatus,” Prof. Satyanarayana said.

Central University Registrar Basavaraj Donur, DACE programme coordinator Sangamesh and other functionaries of the university were present.