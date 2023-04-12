Central University to host two-day national seminar on William Shakespeare from April 24

April 12, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Central University of Karnataka will host a two-day national seminar, William Shakespeare - Interpretations, Adaptations and Appropriation, from April 24 on its campus in Kadaganchi near Kalaburagi.

Organising secretary of the seminar Prakash Balikai, after the release of the seminar posters on the university campus on Wednesday, said that scholars from across the country will participate in the seminar and present their papers on the various sub-themes on William Shakespeare’s works.

Change and Stasis, Chronotope in Shakespeare’s Plays, Shakespeare in Popular Culture, Treatment of Mythology in Shakespeare’s Plays, Shakespeare and Disability Studies, Post-Humanism and Shakespeare, Intricacies of Human Relations in William Shakespeare’s Plays, Shakespeare and Theatrical Adaptations, Shakespeare and Trauma Studies, Kings and Fools in Shakespeare’s Plays, Shakespeare in Indian Languages, Feminist Reading of Shakespeare’s Plays, William Shakespeare in Indian Films, Challenges in Translating Shakespeare, De-constructing Gender in William Shakespeare, Shakespeare as a Tool to Read Cultures and William Shakespeare and Subaltern Studies are the themes that will be deliberated upon in the seminar, he added.

Terming Shakespeare as one of the most read and highly honoured dramatists of the world, Dean, School of Humanities and Languages at the university, Basavaraj Donur said that the English playwright has been continuously triggering thoughts on human nature.

“His works have been interpreted, adapted and appropriated across a spectrum of human values. In all such explorations through plays and poems, Shakespeare has remained, till date, an enchanting figure among academics, scholars, theoreticians, readers, theatre personalities as well as cine-goers,” Mr. Donur said.

“Plays of Shakespeare were staged to entertain the British officers during the colonial era in India,” he said and added, “however, the growing success of Shakespearean performances subsequently inspired many vernacular playwrights to translate and adapt Shakespeare into local languages leading to a spurt of translated and adapted Shakespeare in several Indian languages for performance on Indian stage.”

Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana said that seminars and other such events will bring intellectuals on a single platform to deliberate and disseminate knowledge and such exercise will provide a platform for young faculties, research scholars and students to showcase their academic achievements and learn from experts.