ADVERTISEMENT

Central University to host national conference on Mitakshara school of thought in Kalaburagi on Saturday

August 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Dean, School of Legal Jurisprudence Studies at Central University of Karnataka (CUK), Basavaraj Kubakaddi has said that a one-day national conference on Mitakshara will be organised at the university here on Saturday.

In a media release here on Tuesday, he said that Bharatiya Jurisprudence has been given less emphasis in the Indian legal system as well as in the Indian legal curriculum and the conference will evoke attention on the Mitakshara school of thought and the ancient Bharatiya Jurisprudence that offers a plethora of legal knowledge in both civil and criminal legal systems.

As per information he provided, Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer, who is a former judge of the Supreme Court, will inaugurate the conference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge of the High Court of Karnataka V. Shrishananda will deliver the keynote address. The former Rajya Sabha member Basavaraj Patil Sedam will be the guest of honour and Central University Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana will chair the inaugural session.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US