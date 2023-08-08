HamberMenu
Central University to host national conference on Mitakshara school of thought in Kalaburagi on Saturday

August 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Dean, School of Legal Jurisprudence Studies at Central University of Karnataka (CUK), Basavaraj Kubakaddi has said that a one-day national conference on Mitakshara will be organised at the university here on Saturday.

In a media release here on Tuesday, he said that Bharatiya Jurisprudence has been given less emphasis in the Indian legal system as well as in the Indian legal curriculum and the conference will evoke attention on the Mitakshara school of thought and the ancient Bharatiya Jurisprudence that offers a plethora of legal knowledge in both civil and criminal legal systems.

As per information he provided, Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer, who is a former judge of the Supreme Court, will inaugurate the conference.

Judge of the High Court of Karnataka V. Shrishananda will deliver the keynote address. The former Rajya Sabha member Basavaraj Patil Sedam will be the guest of honour and Central University Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana will chair the inaugural session.

