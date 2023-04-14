Central University student on hunger strike

April 14, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

With a photo of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s put behind him, Nandappa P., a research student of Central University of Karnataka near Kalaburagi, is on a hunger strike at the Administrative Block on the university campus since Wednesday saying there has been harassment by the management of the university and demanding the withdrawal of a “false case” filed against him.

He wrote letters on April 6 and April 10 to Vice-Chancellor of the university Battu Satyanarayana narrating how he has been targeted and harassed by the university staff and also warning that the university will be held responsible if anything negative happened to his life.

“I am constantly being harassed in the university. The management has filed a police case against me for an offence that I never committed. I am mentally pained and unable to concentrate and continue my research work,” Nandappa has said in one of the letters.

He also said that based on allegations made by Narendra Kumar Dariya, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unit in the university and a research student in the Economics Department, the disciplinary committee of the university interrogated with irrelevant questions, in the absence of an officer concerned, just to harass him.

Nandappa said that the authorities also forced him to answer only in Hindi or English.

“I was mentally down with interrogation. I had to be admitted to hospital as I was depressed. If I don’t get justice, I will have to resort to legal battle as well as satyagraha,” he said in the other letter to the university.

On Friday, a delegation of representatives of some civil society organisations went to the university campus and met Nandappa and expressed solidarity with him.

“The charge being made by the agitating student appears to be true. He is on a hunger strike and his health condition is deteriorating. The university authorities, especially the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar, should take the issue seriously and resolve it. We continue to firmly stand by the agitating student,” national secretary of All India Universities Employees Association M.B. Sajjan, who was on the delegation, told The Hindu.

District president of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha Sharanabasappa Mamshetty and theatre person Shankarayya Ghanti were also on the delegation.