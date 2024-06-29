Central University scholars to present research papers in New Zealand

Two research scholars, Ananya Sikdar and Amritha Balakrishnan, from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at the Central University of Karnataka have been awarded international travel grants of U.S. $2,000 each to present their research papers at the five-day Annual International Conference hosted by the International Association for Media and Communication Research (IAMCR) to be held in Christchurch, New Zealand, from Sunday.

As per information shared by Assistant Professor and media coordinator of the university Ganapati B. Sinnoor, the research scholars are among the 29 participants selected from 150 applications received from different countries across the world.

Ananya will present a paper titled Beyond the Queer Visibility: Examining Sexual Minorities Narratives in Indian Web Series and Amritha will present a paper titled The Emerging Landscape of Femtech: A Study of Indian Period Tracking Apps.

Both research students are now pursuing their Ph.Ds under the supervision of K. Karthik at the university.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Battu Satyanarayana, Registrar R.R. Biradar, Mass Communication and Journalism Department head Deepti, supervisor K. Karthik and other faculty members have congratulated the students and wished them success in their endeavours.

