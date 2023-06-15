Central University of Karnataka’s NIRF ranking is inspiring, says Vice-Chancellor

June 15, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Central University of Karnataka has secured a place in the rank-band of 151-200 in the university category of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2023 and it is an important milestone in the history of the university, Vice-Chancellor of the university Battu Satyanarayan has said.

Addressing the faculty members working in the Internal Quality Assessment Cell here on Thursday, he said that the university’s NIRF ranking is testimony to the quality of teaching, learning, research and publications being carried out in the institution.

He congratulated all the faculty members and team of experts who worked on the project.

“It is very good news for a newly established university to secure a place in the educational quality assessment ranking. It will help the university attract bright students to various programmes that if offers,” Prof. Satyanarayan said.

Being a Central University, he added, “we should aim to be in the top 100 in the overall ranking by competing with premier Central institutions such as IITs and IIMs.” He advised the faculty members to concentrate on the quality of research projects and publications as they play a major role in the quality assessment.

Registrar of the university Basavaraj Donur said that securing a decent place in the NRIF ranking is a matter of immense importance for the university and it will inspire the faculty to better their teaching and research activities and attempt quality publication.

IQAC Director Ganesh Pawar, Deputy Director Venkataraman Doddi, Director of Research and Development Vishnuvardhana Reddy, NIRF Coordinator Gururaj Mukarambi and others were present.