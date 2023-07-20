Central University launches B.Tech in Mathematics and Computing

July 20, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Central University of Karnataka launched a B.Tech programme in Mathematics and Computing on its campus in Kadaganchi near Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Battu Satyanarayana termed the course as one of the important ones offered by a few premier institutes in the country.

“Central University has now joined the club of premier institutes in the country that offer B.Tech in Mathematics and Computing. The admission for the course will be taken from the current academic year. It is a multidisciplinary course as per the aspirations of the NEP,” Prof. Styanarayana said, after releasing the programme brochure.

Stressing on the importance of mathematics, Prof. Satyanarayana said that one cannot imagine any subject in the modern system without it [mathematics].

“In the age of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Internet of Things, it has gained more importance and it is expected to play a greater role. India is known for its contribution to mathematics. Aryabhatta, Bhaskaracharya, Srinivasa Ramanujan and many more from this land have significantly contributed to the growth of mathematics. Now, our engineers are leading the world technological revolution from the front,” he said.

The vice-chancellor expressed his commitment to providing the required infrastructure and teaching faculty to meeting the expectations of students and give wings to their dreams.

“Our aim is to ensure that every student who completes a course and goes out of the university with a degree will have a job at hand or higher learning opportunities. We are committed to providing all the required infrastructure and qualified teaching faculty to meet the expectations of students. We will invite experts from IITs, IISc, ISRO, DRDO and other premier institutes to deliver lectures along with our engineering and mathematics teachers,” he said.

Talking about the programme, Head of the Department of Mathematics Janardhan Reddy said that the programme has been designed keeping in mind the needs of the industry and higher education opportunities at IITs.

“It is a futuristic programme. Computing is beyond computers. The programme will have science, engineering, Machine Learning, computing, statistics and value-added courses. The main objective is to get campus placements and opportunity to do MS or Ph.D in foreign universities. We will work hard to make this programe successful,” he said.

Controller of Examination Kota Sai Krishna said that the university has already announced the registration process as the NTA-CUET (UG) results have been announced.

“Those who have written CUET and IIT-JEE exams are eligible to register for the various undergraduate programmes at Central University. The last date for registration is [noon] July 26. The list of registered students will be announced on the university website on July 31 at 10 a.m. and the last date for attending to grievances is August 2 (10 a.m).

Registration is only through https://cukcuet_samarth.edu.in/,” he said and advised the aspirants to visit www.cuk.ac.in for more information.