Central teams to visit Dharwad, Haveri today

They will assess damage in flood-affected areas

Central study teams will visit Dharwad and Haveri districts on Sunday to assess the damage in flood-affected areas of the districts.

In Dharwad, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that on Sunday the team will visit Alnavar and Navalgund taluks and some parts of Dharwad city.

The team visiting Dharwad district comprises Superintending Engineer of Jal Shakti Ministry Guruprasad J. and Deputy Secretary of Finance Ministry Mahesh Kumar. The team will land at Hubballi airport at 8.40 a.m. and will head straight to the Deputy Commissioner’s office to collect official data on the flood damage.

As per the itinerary, the team will visit Kambarganavi in Alanavar taluk at 10.45 a.m. and Indrammana Kere 11.25 a.m. The tank had breached following downpour.

The damage to roads, bridges, and standing maize crops will be assessed, Mr. Patil said.

The team will subsequently visit Dougi Naala, the primary health centre, and the Benachi bridge which collapsed owing to heavy rains.

Then the team will visit Kumareshwar Nagar in Dharwad city. Post-lunch, the team will visit Navalgund taluk and inspect roads at Arakurahatti and Yamanur village where green gram, onion have been damaged. It will assess the damages to horticultural crops that were destroyed near Ron Cross before proceeding to Bagalkot district.

Mr. Patil said that the district administration was ready with all the data on rain and flood damage and asked the officials to be ready with details of their respective areas during the team’s visit.

Another team will proceed to Haveri district. At Shiggaon, the team will collect details from officials and then visit Bankapur, Koodala, Naganur, Varadahalli, Kunimellahalli, and other villages before reaching Hanagal. Subsequently the team will proceed to Uttara Kannada district in the evening.