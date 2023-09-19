Central team will visit Mandya soon to assess drought: Minister

September 19, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister in-charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Tuesday said a Central team is expected to visit Mandya soon and added that the officials from the district must coordinate among themselves for providing accurate information on the drought situation in the district.

All seven taluks in the district have been declared drought-affected with Mandya recording deficit rains.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also the Minister for Agriculture, told the officers to discuss with the Deputy Commissioner and the CEO of the zilla panchayat, Mandya, for any clarification while handling the situation. The officials must collate the information and keep the reports ready on the prevailing situation in view of rainfall shortfall.

He said the situation has to be tackled without any lapses.

At a meeting in Mandya to discuss drought, he said drinking water distribution must be top priority and warned of action in case bogus bills were submitted for supplying and distributing water in tankers. Sinking of borewells can be considered only if it is necessary.

The respective MLAs of the constituencies will be heading the task force for each taluk and the task force committees will be constituted soon so that the officers can discuss with them and find out the remedies.

The Minister also told the Deputy Commissioner to engage the officers in handling drought.

MLA P.M. Narendra Swamy said drinking water and fodder shortage should not happen and the officials must manage the situation effectively.

Deputy Commissioner Kumara said Mandya was facing deficit rains this year with all seven taluks in the district declared drought affected. The district has received 362 mm rain as against 407 mm rain.

He said the Agriculture Department must guide farmers on the crops that need to be cultivated when there is dearth of rains.