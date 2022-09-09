Central team visits Yadgir district to assess rain damage

It inspects agriculture fields, roads and houses that have suffered damage

Members of the Central team along with Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal inspecting damaged crops in Yadgir district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A three-member Inter Ministerial Central team on Friday visited Yadgir district and inspected agriculture fields, roads and houses that have been damaged by excess rainfall in July and August this year.

The team, headed by Director, Directorate of Oilseeds Development, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare K Manoharan, Under Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, S.B. Tiwari, and Scientific Officer S. Gavaskar, held discussions with Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal and other officials in Yadgir before visiting the affected areas.

The team of officers first visited Naikal village where rainwater entered houses and damaged agriculture crops extensively.

Later, the team visited Gursunagi, Kembhavi, Malla (B), Gogi (K), Hotpeth and Kandkur villages. Officers heard grievances of farmers and residents who elaborated the problems caused by excess rainfall during July and August and demanded immediate compensation.

The Deputy Commissioner briefed the Central team about the downpour that claimed three lives in the district. As many as 929 houses have been damaged and agriculture crop in 14,140 hectares have suffered damage.

The total loss has been estimated at ₹112.56 crore and apart from this, loss to infrastructure has been put at ₹53.17 crore. She said that the proposal to shift 40 houses in Naikal village to safer places is before the government.

Responding to villagers and farmers, the Central team said that it will submit a detailed report on losses to crops, houses and infrastructure to the Union government shortly to enable early release of compensation.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Amaresh R. Naik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub Division Shalam Hussain, Joint Director of Agriculture Department Abid S., Assistant Director of Horticulture Department Santosh S., Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry Department Raju Deshmukh and tahsildars Channamallappa Ghanti of Yadgir, Suresh Ankalagi of Wadagera, Subbanna Jamkhandi of Shorapur, Madhuraj of Shahapur and Sharana Basav of Gurmitkal were present.