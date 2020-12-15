Central team visits Udupi to assess flood damage

A team of the Central government on Monday visited flood-affected areas in Udupi district and assessed damages to crop and property.

The team visited Pass Kudru area near Shivalli in Udupi taluk and later went to Baje dam which supplies drinking water to Udupi city. It assessed the damages to the dam, its height, and storage levels.

Members of the team visited Manayi village under Bommarabettu Gram Panchayat where three houses had been destroyed completely. It also reviewed the damages caused to the farm land in the area. The team saw damages to a vented dam at Kukkuje village in Karkala taluk, a bridge at Naduru village in Brahmavara taluk, and Brahmavara-Jannadi Road. It also visited the cyclone shelter at Tekkatte.

Earlier, the team members held a meeting in the office of the Deputy Commissioner and took details from officials.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha told the team that the district received 1,022 mm rainfall in September against the normal rainfall of 405 mm. It was excess by 152%.

Udupi district recorded 263 mm rainfall in the first fortnight of October against the normal rainfall of 40 mm for the period. It was in excess by 553%, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that rain damages had been reported from 77 villages. As many as 2,874 persons from 827 families had been rescued, 1,201 given shelter in 31 camps, and 3,694 houses had been damaged.

The total damages had been estimated at ₹3,2370.39 lakh, he said.

K. Raghupati Bhat and Lalaji R. Mendon, MLAs, were present in the meeting.