Central team visits flood-hit areas in Kalaburagi

A two-member inter-ministerial central team comprising Ramesh Kumar Ganta, joint secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and Bhartendu Kumar Singh, director at Department of Expenditure, Union Ministry of Finance, on Monday, visited a few areas in Kalaburagi that were hit by floods in October this year.

State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna, zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer P. Raja, and other senior officers accompanied the team. Earlier in the day, the team held a meeting with senior officials of different departments in the district administration at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to take stock of the situation.

When the team visited the villages in Afzalpur taluk, one of the worst-hit taluks in the district, M.Y. Patil, MLA for Afzalpur, submitted a memorandum to the team and sought revision of compensation rate under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms to ensure that people who had lost their houses and crops would get a good amount of compensation.

Mr. Ganta expressed disappointment when the officials failed to immediately furnish the information about whether or not a farmer, whom he randomly met during his visit, was paid compensation. “We had informed you about our scheduled visit to the flood-hit areas and, yet, you are not ready with the complete information,” Mr. Ganta said.

Mr. Rajan intervened and directed the officials concerned to furnish the information sought before the team would leave the district.

Speaking to the media representatives after visiting Bidanur tank in Afzalpur taluk, Mr. Rajan said the damage caused by the floods in the State was estimated to be ₹15,410 crore, which included the damage to small tanks, road, and bridges as well.

“The State suffered floods thrice this year. However, the Centre is expected to release ₹1,629 crore as per NDRF norms. The Central team, divided into three smaller teams, is visiting the flood-hit areas in the State. It has already had a meeting with the State government and would hold another meeting with Revenue Minister R. Ashok in Bengaluru on Tuesday,” he said.

According to Mr. Rajan, standing crops on 16.23 lakh hectares worth ₹12,000 crore were destroyed. As per the NDRF norms, he added, the crop loss compensation would be ₹1300 crore.

“Besides crops, 16,469 km roads, 1,326 bridges, 732 tanks, 410 drinking water projects, and 3,937 government buildings had been damaged. As per NDRF norms, the compensation for these would be ₹243 crore,” Mr. Rajan said, adding that the Centre had already released ₹551 crore for relief and rehabilitation.