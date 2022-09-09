Central team visits Chikkamagaluru district

ADVERTISEMENT

A Central team visited rain-hit areas of Sringeri and Koppa taluks in Chikkamagaluru district on Friday.

Ahead of the visit, the team collected information from officers of the district administration at the office of the Sringeri Town Panchayat.

Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh briefed the team on the damage caused. Six persons had died in rain-related incidents in the district and the loss had been estimated at ₹391 crore. As many as 945 houses had been damaged and agricultural crops grown on 9,815 ha had been lost, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team included Ashish Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Director, Ministry of Finance; and Bhavya Pandey, Assistant Director, Ministry of Power. They visited the Byndoor-Virajpet State highway, where landslips had occurred.

The members interacted with arecanut grower Manjunath Iyer and others at Uluve village. Later, they visited Dayamballi village in Koppa taluk and collected information about crop loss due to rain.

T.D. Raje Gowda, MLA, and senior officers of the district administration were present.