Central team visits Belagavi district; rain loss put at ₹355 crore  

The Central team at Yallur village in Belagavi district on Saturday to assess the rain damage. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union government team, which is touring North Karnataka, visited various rain-affected places of Belagavi district on Saturday and heard the grievances of the affected people, including farmers.

Led by CWC director Ashok Kumar V. and comprising Superintending Engineer of Union Road Transport and Highway Ministry V.V. Shastri, senior official of KSDMA G.S. Srinivas Reddy, the team members began their assessment of the rain damages in Belagavi district from the fields of Yallur village.

The team then visited the damaged government primary school building at Shinginakoppa village in Khanapur taluk before proceeding to government school at Garlagunji village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven out of the total 11 classrooms in the village had been damaged owing to the downpour and alternative arrangements had been made to run classes, Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi Nitesh Patil told the team members. The 65 year old school building started collapsing gradually from July, he said.

On the request of the headmaster of the school, the team members tasted the ‘uppit’ made at Gurlaganji school and expressed satisfaction over the quality of food.

The team members then visited damaged houses at Topinakatti, and anganwadi centres at two localities in Khanapur town.

Speaking to presspersons during the visit, Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi Nitesh Patil said that the district had suffered loss to the tune of ₹355 crore following downpour in July and August. As per NDRF guidelines, losses of ₹79.37 crore had occurred in the district. Already a preliminary report had been submitted and another comprehensive report will be ready by September-end, he said.

Earlier, during a meeting at Belagavi Circuit House, Mr. Patil briefed the team members about the damages with data. Due to excess rains three lives had been lost and the families had been provided compensation of ₹5 lakh each. A total of 65 families had been affected by the downpour and loss of 34 heads of cattle had been reported, he said.

In all, 1,562 houses had suffered damages of which 14 had been damaged completely. Standing crops in 27,341 hectares had been damaged including paddy, maize, jowar, green gram, and soybean. This apart, horticultural crops in 127.81 hectares, 1,330 km of roads, 23 bridges, and 326 electricity poles had suffered damages, he said.

Apart from Mr. Patil, the team was accompanied by ZP CEO Darshan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti, Assistant Commissioner Ravindra Karalingannavar, and other officials.