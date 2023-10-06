Central team visits Belagavi and Vijayapura villages

October 06, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Belagavi

A Central team led by Ajit Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, visited drought-hit areas in Belagavi and Vijayapura districts on Friday. This is one of the three teams that is going around drought affected areas in Karnataka.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil told the team that the initial surveys by agriculture and allied departments had revealed that crops on over 2.78 lakh hectares had been damaged.

They walked along fields in villages like Nesargi, Kalakuppi, Chachadi, Budigoppa, and Yaraganvi in Belagavi district. They interacted with farmers, who showed them the damaged agriculture crops and vegetables.

As per the plan, the first team will visit Bagalkot and Dharwad on October 7, and leave for Bengaluru. The second team will visit Gadag and Koppal on October 6, Vijayanagara, and Ballari on October 7, and leave for Bengaluru. The third team will visit Chitradurga and Davangere on October 7. The teams will meet State government officials in Bengaluru on October 9 and leave for New Delhi.