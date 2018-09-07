Central team to visit Kodagu soon

The Revenue Department has been tasked with identifying roads and plots for construction of shelters.

more-in

A team from the Centre will soon visit Kodagu to assess the damage incurred in the district by landslips and floods in August.

This was stated by P.I. Srividya, Deputy Commissioner, Kodagu, at a review meeting on Thursday. She directed officials to be prepared with details so as to provide relevant information to the visiting team to assess the damage.

Meanwhile, district in-charge secretary V. Anbu Kumar directed officials to prepare long-term and permanent rehabilitation plans for those displaced by the landslips and floods. He said so far the focus had been on ad hoc arrangements to tide over the crisis and now the focus should shift towards providing permanent solutions.

The Revenue Department staff were directed to ensure that the preliminary works pertaining to creating shelters for the displaced be completed at the earliest. They were told to mark roads and identify plots for construction of shelters.

Jagadish, ADC in-charge of rehabilitation, said nearly 850 families had lost their houses and the district administration had identified 23 acres of government land for creating temporary shelters. He said around 600 plots of 30x40 dimensions could be formed on the plot.

Crop loss

The district in-charge secretary also apprised himself of the crop loss caused by the rain and was informed by Raju, Joint Director of Agriculture, that more than 9,000 hectares of crop was lost. The officials were directed to ensure that compensation due to crop loss should be distributed to the affected farmers without delay.

With regard to power supply to interior villages, CESC engineers said that electricity would be restored in places like Mukkodlu, Muttlu, Kaluru, Devasturu, etc., which were badly damaged, within five to six days.

With regard to food kits, it was stated that more 39,000 families had received the kits; and ration would be distributed through all the 294 PDS facilities in the district from Friday.

Schools affected

The Deputy Director of Public Instruction said 30,00 textbooks had been distributed to the affected students. All schools, but for those in 2nd Mannageri, Jodupala and Hattihole, were functioning. The State government has released ₹2.48 crore for the department as 85 school buildings damaged by rain need to be repaired.

The number of people living in the 14 relief camps was pegged at 1,431.