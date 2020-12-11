Central team to visit flood-hit areas to decide compensation

Revenue Minister R. Ashok speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday

Bengaluru

11 December 2020 01:44 IST

Chief Minister and Revenue Minister to hold consultations

A Central team will visit the State in three or four days to decide on the compensation to be provided for the damage caused by floods that ravaged various districts from September 15 to October third week.

Announcing this in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, while replying to a debate on floods, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said both himself and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would hold consultations with the Central team. The team would visit all the flood-hit areas to assess the damage level.

He said floods had ravaged the State in three phases this year. While the first phase was from August 1 to September 15, the second and third phases ranged from September 15 to 30 and October second week to third week. The Central team will decide the compensation for the second and third phases, the Minister explained. In the second phase of floods, 50 taluks in 16 districts were affected while several northern areas had been affected in the third phase, he said.

The Minister maintained that the State had managed the flood situation well this time owing to adequate precautionary measures.

In all, 48,307 houses had been damaged while crops on 20.87 lakh hectares had been devastated. In addition to this, 4,084 bridges, 7,606 government buildings, and 650 tanks coming under the Minor Irrigation Department and zilla panchayats had suffered damage.

As many as 52,240 affected people had been put in relief centres, the Minister noted, while briefing about the relief measures taken up by the government.

Referring to the floods witnessed in the State last year, the Minister reiterated that several eligible beneficiaries had not collected their remaining instalments of compensation for building houses after getting the first instalment. He appealed to those who had lost their houses to get the full compensation amount.