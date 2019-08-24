Central team to visit flood-hit areas in Karnataka from August 25

A seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team headed by Prakash, Joint Secretary to the Home Ministry, held a meeting with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday and discussed various issues related to the flood-hit areas of south and north Karnataka.

The team will visit flood-hit areas in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag and Kodagu from August 25 till September 28, an official press release said. Ministers and officials also attended the meeting. Heavy rains and floods recently damaged properties and caused many deaths in 103 taluks in 22 districts of the State. The CM had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate release of funds for implementing relief measures.