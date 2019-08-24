Karnataka

Central team to visit flood-hit areas in Karnataka from August 25

more-in

A seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team headed by Prakash, Joint Secretary to the Home Ministry, held a meeting with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday and discussed various issues related to the flood-hit areas of south and north Karnataka.

The team will visit flood-hit areas in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag and Kodagu from August 25 till September 28, an official press release said. Ministers and officials also attended the meeting. Heavy rains and floods recently damaged properties and caused many deaths in 103 taluks in 22 districts of the State. The CM had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate release of funds for implementing relief measures.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
flood
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2019 11:58:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/central-team-to-visit-flood-hit-areas-in-karnataka-from-august-25/article29248298.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY