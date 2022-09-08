Central team to submit rain damage report in 10 days

It also visits affected places in Gadag district, including Hombal, Hire Handigol and Gojanur

Members of an Inter-Ministerial team from the Union government talking to farmers at Kiresur in Hubballi taluk on Thursday to assess the extent of damage. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

It also visits affected places in Gadag district, including Hombal, Hire Handigol and Gojanur

Ashok Kumar from Union Water Resources Ministry, who is heading the Inter Ministerial Committee of the Union government, has said that the team will submit a report on rain damage in Dharwad district to the Union government in the next 10 days.

Speaking to presspersons at Kiresur village after inspecting crop damage due to a spate in the Benne Halla in Hubballi taluk of Dharwad district on Thursday, he said that the team is assessing damage caused in Dharwad district due to downpour.

The Dharwad district administration is compiling the total rain damage in the last two-three days in the district. The team will evaluate data and submit the report to the Union government in next 10 days, he said.

Earlier, the team visited various places in the district that were affected by heavy rainfall and subsequent floods. The team members visited farmland, damaged houses, schools, roads and bridges to assess the extent of damage.

Crop loss

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde said that crops in 97,000 hectares have been damaged in rain from June 1 to August-end. And, subsequently after September 1, crops in around 18,000 hectares to 20,000 hectares have suffered damage.

He said: “Since June 1, 172 houses have suffered damage. And, there are reports saying 44 houses have been damaged in the last couple of days. Three people have lost their lives in rain in the last 10 days. As many as 410 school buildings and 160 anganwadi buildings have suffered damage. Survey to assess the total damage is under way.”

Members of the team V.S. Shastri and G.S. Srinivas Reddy and others visited places that were affected by the spate in the Benne Halla, the Agasana Halla and the Yarnal Halla. They visited farmland of farmers Ninganagouda Rayanagoudra, Banappagouda Rayanagoudra, Chanabasappa Hulikatti, Praveen Kamadolli and others who had cultivated cotton, maize, green gram, onion and other crops.

Farmers aired their grievances before the Central team and appealed to the team members to increase compensation.

The Central team members visited a school building in Hebasur, farmland in Kalwad and Yamanur, a damaged bridge at Kannur, rehabilitation centre at Bhoganur, damaged roads in Baspur in Annigeri taluk and damaged houses at various places.

The Central tam was assisted by Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Suresh Itnal, Assistant Commissioner Ashok Teli, Joint Director of Agriculture Rajashekhar I.B., Joint Director of Horticulture Kashinath Bhadrannavar, Tahsildars Prakash Nashi and Anil Badiger and others.

In Gadag

The team then visited rain and flood-affected places in Gadag district, including Hombal, Hire Handigol, Gojanur, where extensive damage has been reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Gadag Vaishali M.L., Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Susheela B. and other officials briefed the team members about the extent of damage in the district.