Central team to hold talks on flood damage with Yediyurappa today

They will then tour flood-hit areas

A six-member team of the Union government will reach Bengaluru on Monday and will be touring flood-affected areas of the State on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Before leaving to the flood-affected districts, the team headed by K.V. Pratap, Joint Secretary, Union Home Ministry, would hold consultation with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and some officials at his home-office “Krishna” at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Later, the Chief Minister would also hold consultation with his Cabinet colleagues at 6 p.m., according to the Chief Minister’s programme list.

Team members are expected to tour northern and southern districts to assess the damage done by floods to crops, houses, and public properties.

Compensation

The State has decided to seek ₹4,800 crore from the Centre for providing compensation to farmers who have lost their crops in the rains. The Modi government had already released relief of ₹395 crore to the State for undertaking relief works.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil has planned to hold a “stay with farmers” programme that aims at reassuring farmers that the government is with them.

However, the Minister has not yet planned the schedule of the programme. He is planning to hold the programme after the pandemic subsides, according to a press release.