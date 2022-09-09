Central team promises early relief in Haveri district

It visits several villages, interacts with farmers as part of tour of rain-hit districts

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
September 09, 2022 19:36 IST

The Inter-Ministerial team of the Union government visited several villages of Haveri district on Friday, interacted with farmers as part of its tour of rain-affected districts in the State and promised them early relief.

Led by CWC Director Ashok Kumar V. and comprising Superintending Engineer of Union Road Transport and Highway Ministry, senior official of KSDMA G.S. Srinivas Reddy, the team visited various villages, including Chikkalingadahalli, Kadaramandalagi, Asundi, Kunchur, Shankaranahalli, Bogavi and Adur, and assessed rain damage.

Leading the team, Mr. Ashok Kumar patiently heard grievances of farmers and residents and interacted with them in Kannada. He promised them that their memoranda and details of rain damage will soon be submitted to the government and they will get early relief.

The team assessed damaged roads, breached tanks and tank bunds, damaged school buildings apart from visiting farmland and taking stock of the situation. It also assessed damage to railway and other minor bridges and directed the officials to immediately take up repair works utilising the funds under flood relief.

In the evening, the team members visited Kunimellihalli, Tevaramellihalli, Bankapur, Savanur, Allipur, Shiggaon, Mugali and Thimmapur villages.

Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Shettennavar told presspersons that already data compiled after preliminary surveys has been provided to the Central team and the team is assessing it.

Member of Legislative Assembly Virupakshappa Ballari, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Roshan, Assistant Commissioner Shivanand Ullegaddi and officials of horticulture, agriculture, revenue and other departments were present.

