Central Silk Board’s contributions to showcased during platinum jubilee celebrations

The contributions of the Central Silk Board (CSB) to the silk industry are expected to be showcased during the Board’s platinum jubilee celebrations scheduled to be held at the convocation hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) on Friday, September 20.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday, September 17, CSB’s Member Secretary P. Sivakumar said the platinum jubilee celebrations will feature an exhibition of silk products that will illustrate not only the range and quality of silk fabrics and goods but also offer valuable insights into the artistry and technological advancements in silk production.

New and improved mulberry varieties, silkworm hybrids, machines and products will also be released on the occasion for further improvement of the silk industry. A documentary on 75 years of CSB, highlighting its milestones and accomplishments over the years will be shown on the occasion.

Awards will be presented to farmers, stakeholders and scientists for their contribution to bringing sericulture industry to the present level.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy is expected to grace the event as the Chief Guest while Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita and Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways V. Somanna will also be present on the occasion.

Also attending the event as guests of honour will be the Minister for Social Welfare and Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru MP.

Milestones

Ever since the CSB was set up on April 9, 1949, under an Act of the Parliament passed in 1948, India’s global share of silk production had grown from a mere 6 per cent in 1949-50 to 42 per cent in 2023-34, said Sivakumar.

Raw silk production in the country had grown from 1,242 metric tonnes in 1949-50 to 38,913 metric tonnes in 2023-24 while mulberry plantation had increased from 0.57 lakh hectares in 1949-50 to 2.63 lakh hectare in 2023-24.

Raw silk productivity, which was 15 kgs per hectare in 1949-50, had increased to 110 kgs per hectare in 2023-24.

Interestingly, 17 kgs of cocoon were required to produce one kg of silk yarn in 1949-50, but in 2023-24, one kg of silk is being produced from just 7 kgs of cocoon.

The import substitute bivoltine raw silk production in India had increased to 9,675 metric tonnes in 2023-24 from just 475 metric tonnes in 1995-96.

Sllk exports

Silk exports from India had increased from ₹0.41 crore in 1949-50 to ₹2,028 crore in 2023-24, said Mr. Sivakumar adding that employment generation from sericulture had reached 9.5 million in India.

