Central Silk Board completes 75 years, set to hold stakeholders’ meet

The Central Silk Board (CSB) will hold a stakeholders’ meeting of those engaged in the sericulture sector on Saturday. in Bengaluru to mark its platinum jubilee celebrations.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Wednesday, CSB Member-Secretary P. Sivakumar said Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh would inaugurate the event that would have technical sessions on the National Silk Policy and other core topics related to sericulture.

The event will be held on the GKVK campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru.

Along with sericulture stakeholders, heads of sericulture departments from all over the country, policymakers and planners, scientists, and technical experts from 26 States/UTs would participate in the meet, he said.

The event would see the release of various technologies, mulberry varieties, and silkworm hybrids, he said. The meeting would also showcase the board’s contribution to the silk industry besides strategic discussions with stakeholders, he said.

Mr. Giriraj Singh would visit the Central Silk Board’s office here on Thursday as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations.

Prior to stakeholders’ meet, the CSB would hold a programme in Mysuru on Friday to mark the beginning of the platinum jubilee in which about 1,000 farmers are expected to participate. Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy will address researchers and farmers at this programme.

The Central Silk Board is an autonomous body working under the Union Ministry of Textiles that has made a significant contribution towards the country’s achievements in the sericulture sector. As the CSB completes its 75 years, about 9.5 million people in the country are dependent on sericulture as their livelihood. The CSB is benefiting the sericulture stakeholders in the country by providing trainings, workshops, awareness programmes, financial aids, and subsidies.

