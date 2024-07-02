Central Road Transport Ministry has sanctioned ₹8,006 cr.: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has said that the Union Ministry for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has, in its annual plan for 2024-25, sanctioned ₹8,006 crore for the development of 470 km of roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press release issued here, the Union Minister has said that apart from this, the Ministry has sanctioned ₹15 crore for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the development of another 459 km of roads.

He has said that approval has been given for proposals submitted earlier to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Joshi has said that the Ministry has sanctioned ₹350 crore for the development of 12 km of National Highway No 52 that passes through Navalgund town.

As the National Highway passes through the town, there are several traffic issues, considering which, a bypass road has been sanctioned now.

This apart, the Ministry has also sanctioned ₹25 lakh for preparing a detailed project report for an elevated corridor from Kittur Chennamma Circle to Bankapur Chowk-Bidnal Cross. This elevated corridor is an extension of the ongoing work on the elevated corridor at the busy Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi.

The Ministry has also sanctioned of ₹41 lakh for preparing a detailed project report for the ring road from Kusugal to Narendra Cross.

The Union Minister has through the release thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Nitin Gadkari and urged the State government to complete the process of preparing the detailed project report at the earliest so as to initiate the project works.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.