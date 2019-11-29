‘Central leadership will take a call on renewing ties with JD(S)’

Indicating that the coalition between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), which collapsed after 14 months, is not an entirely closed chapter, the former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara said here on Friday that there was a possibility of the two parties joining hands to form a coalition government again in the State after the bypolls, if the Bharatiya Janata Party fails to get the required number of seats.

Dr. Parameshwara told reporters that the party central leadership would take a decision on the formation of the Congress–JD(S) coalition government in the State. “Anything can happen in politics,” he said.

Dr. Parameshwara said disqualified MLAs would not win in the bypolls as people would “teach them a lesson” for jumping from one party to another.

“The bypolls are important in the politics of Karnataka. Midterm polls will not take place immediately, but we are preparing for the midterm polls too,” he said.

He speculated that the Union government may impose the President’s rule in the State after the bypolls if the BJP fails to get the adequate numbers.