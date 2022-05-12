Central leaders will take a decision on Karnataka cabinet expansion in 3-4 days, says Yediyurappa

The Hindu Bureau May 12, 2022 13:38 IST

Yediyurappa said he was unaware if the 17 MLAs who joined the BJP and were given ministerial berths would continue as ministers after the expansion

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. File | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

Yediyurappa said he was unaware if the 17 MLAs who joined the BJP and were given ministerial berths would continue as ministers after the expansion

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa said the BJP central leadership will take a decision on the cabinet expansion in the next 3-4 days. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Thursday, Mr. Yediyurappa said a decision on the cabinet expansion can be taken only by the party’s central leadership. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the expansion of the cabinet. When asked if his son and BJP’s state Vice President B. Y. Vijayendra will make it to the Cabinet in the coming round of expansion, Mr. Yediyurappa said he was not aware of it. To another question, the former Chief Minister said he was not aware if the 17 MLAs, who joined the BJP and were rewarded with ministerial berths, will continue as ministers even after the expansion. Reacting to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s remark that the present government was the “weakest” and “most corrupt” government, Mr. Yediyurappa said nothing else can be expected by the Congress leader whose government was also “weak” and “corrupt”. He asked Mr. Siddaramaiah to stop making statements for the sake of publicity.



Our code of editorial values