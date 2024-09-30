Central leaders watching activities of ‘rebels’: Sunil Kumar

The series of meetings being held by BJP “rebels” that have embarrassed the party State leadership are now being watched by the central leadership, party State general secretary V. Sunil Kumar has said.

He told presspersons here on Monday that the party had barred all its leaders and functionaries from holding meetings other than those related to the membership enrolment drive which is in progress.

“However, the activities being taken up by some persons in the last two to three days in violation of these norms are being closely watched by the party central leadership,” he said, in a reference to the meeting held by about 40 leaders in Davangere on Sunday.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said the party State unit was in touch with the central leadership in this regard and efforts would be made to set things right.

Meanwhile, “rebel” leader Basanagouda Patil R. Yatnal’s remarks in Davangere that some persons, who had raised about ₹1,200 crore, were trying to topple the government with an intention to form the next government appears to have ruffled the feathers of some BJP leaders.

A few leaders are interpreting this as a remark aimed at BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra though the “rebels” didn’t take any names.

When presspersons sought his reaction to this, Mr. Sunil Kumar only said the BJP “never believed that the government could be formed with the help of money”.

Updating on the statistics related to the ongoing membership drive, Mr. Sunil Kumar said the BJP had so far managed to enrol 40 lakh members in the first phase.

