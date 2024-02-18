Central govt. projects for Mysuru being claimed as State project in the budget, says Pratap Simmha

February 18, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

Pratap Simmha, MP has said that some of the projects for Mysuru mentioned in the State Budget are in fact Central government projects for which administrative clearance and financial sanction had already been issued in the past.

The State Budget was presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday and Mr. Simmha flagged five of the projects pertaining to Mysuru and furnished documents to claim that these are projects already approved by the Centre but have found a mention in the State Budget.

The State Budget referred to Road Over Bridge near Kukkarahalli Lake level crossing gate but Mr. Simmha said that it had secured the approval of the Centre which has proposed a road under bridge at a cost of Rs.42.14 crore. Similarly, the works for a RUB near Byrapattana in Channapatana taluk also find mention in the State Budget but these are in fact central government projects, said Mr. Simmha.

Referring to the release of ₹43 crore for Mysuru airport expansion in the State Budget Mr. Simmha said the financial allocation for airport expansion was made by the BJP government under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who had sanctioned ₹319.13 core of which ₹276.13 crore had already been released in the past. The balance of amount has to be carried forward from the unutilized fund but has been included once again in the State Budget as if it was a new project, said Mr. Simmha.

With respect to Peripheral Ring Road for the city the Budget states that a feasibility report will be prepared as the rapid growth of Mysuru was causing traffic congestion and adding to the pressure on the existing ring road. However, the budget steered clear of making any financial allocation.

Mr. Simmha said that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority had already met the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari when the BJP government was in the State and the work on preparing the Detailed Project Report at a cost of ₹10 crore has already commenced. It was also proposed for inclusion under the second phase of Bharat Mala or other project of the Central government, said Mr. Simmha.

The State budget also mentions replenishing lakes in Hunsur taluk but Mr. Simha furnished documents to claim that the project to replenish 49 lakes in Hunsur taluk was already underway for which ₹85 crore had been sanctioned by the Basavaraj Bommai Government in the State.

The MP accused Congress of taking the people of Mysuru region for a ride by including in the State Budget, projects already cleared and in different stages of implementation.

Mr. Simmha’s allegations are likely to lead to a fresh round of “credit war” akin to claims and counter-claims made over the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project.

