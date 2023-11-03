Central government projects under implementation in Mandya reviewed

November 03, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

Sumalatha Ambareesh, Mandya MP, on Friday, November 3, reviewed various development works under implementation in the district and urged the officials to pay emphasis on completing drinking water projects under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0)

AMRUT 2.0 was launched on October 1, 2021 and has a 5-year gestation period and is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households in all the statutory towns in the country and coverage of sewerage/septage management in 500 cities covered in the first phase of the AMRUT scheme.

The Central government flagship scheme has earmarked ₹23.22 crore for Pandavpura, ₹36.31 crore for K.R. Pet; ₹31.06 crore for Belluru and ₹36.07 crore for Nagamangala town and the MP reviewed the work in progress of the drinking water scheme among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

AMRUT 2.0 also envisages to ensure equitable distribution of water, reuse of wastewater, mapping of water bodies and promote healthy competition among the cities and towns apart from harnessing Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign to spread awareness among masses about conservation of water.

Reviewing the progress of PM Awas Yojana, Ms. Sumalatha said 1,283 houses have been approved for Mandya during the period 2015-16 to 2021-22 of which 948 have been completed and work is in progress with respect to 278 units. The MP directed the officials to expedite the construction besides commencing the work on the pending 57 units at the earliest.

Ms. Sumalatha called upon the officials to create greater awareness among the street vendors of the benefits of PM SVANidhi scheme as they were eligible to receive ₹10,000 as microfinance credit from the government on repayment of which they also qualify for a higher credit amounting to ₹50,000. This will enable them to become more self-reliant and come out of the clutches of private money lenders besides empowering them economically, she added.

Mandya DC Dr. Kumar and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.