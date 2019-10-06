Central funds reach State

Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Saturday said as per NDRF guidelines, the State had to get ₹3,891.80 crore towards flood relief, and of this, the Centre had released ₹1,200 crore in the first instalment.

Speaking to presspersons here, he said the amount was released through two Government Orders on Saturday. Hitting back at the Opposition Congress for criticising the Centre for not releasing adequate flood relief, he said, “The NDRF guidelines were not prepared by the Narendra Modi government but by the previous UPA government. We request the Centre to release the remaining amount at the earliest.” Karnataka had sent total flood damage estimate of ₹35,160.81 crore to the Centre.

Giving the break-up of the total properties damaged in the floods, the Minister said 2,47,628 houses, 8.88 lakh hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, 21,818 km of road, 2,193 bridges, 1,550 minor irrigation and zilla panchayat tanks, and 10,988 government buildings, including anganwadis, schools, and primary health centres, had been damaged.

He said ₹202.36 crore had been disbursed at the rate of ₹10,000 per family to 2,365 families. “But the Centre has sought clarification on expenses under this head. But we have conveyed to them that it is allowed under the NDRF guidelines,” he added.