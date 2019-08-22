‘Central funds only after assessment by team’

The Central assistance to flood-hit Karnataka will be released only after a multi-disciplinary inter-ministerial technical team visits the affected areas and makes an assessment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Ms. Sitharaman told presspersons here on Thursday that every State facing any natural disaster would have to await an assessment to be completed by a Central team before receiving aid from the Union government.

Till then, however, the State government would release funds through the State Disaster Response Force and the amount would be adjusted when the Central funds were received, she said.

Reacting to an allegation of discriminatory treatment by the Centre towards Karnataka when the State was under the Congress government, Ms. Sitharaman said the devolution of resources between the Centre and States takes place as per the criteria fixed by the Finance Commission.

She pointed out that the criteria for allocation of funds, which was hitherto based on the 14th Commission report, would soon be the 15th Finance Commission report which is scheduled to be submitted by November-end.