Central funding sought for Peripheral Ring Road in Mysuru

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman H.V. Rajeev met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Mysuru on Monday and urged him to provide Central government funding for the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) around Mysuru.

Mr. Simha and Mr. Rajeev met Mr. Gadkari when the latter paid a visit to Suttur Mutt here. Mr. Rajeev said they urged Mr. Gadkari to provide funding to the PRR project under a Central government project.

Questions had long been raised over the funding for the proposed PRR, which is expected to come up at a distance of 5 to 6 km from the existing Outer Ring Road and have a length of 73.5 km, which requires a total of 824 acres of land.

Though the PRR was envisaged in the Mysuru Master Plan 2031 and announced about six to seven years ago, uncertainty over its funding had haunted the project. But, the project found a mention in the recent MUDA budget along with the cluster development of industries.

It may also be mentioned here that the MUDA authorities had discussed the matter with officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the National Highways Authority of India. The MUDA had planned to conduct a feasibility study before preparing a Detailed Project Report and seeking funds for its implementation.