HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central drought assessment teams visit Dharwad, Davangere districts

Some farmers held a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad seeking declaration of Kalaghatagi, Alnavar and Annigeri taluks as drought hit

October 07, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Central Drought Assessment team members visiting Harobelavadi village in Dharwad district as part of their tour to assess the drought situation in the district on Saturday.

Central Drought Assessment team members visiting Harobelavadi village in Dharwad district as part of their tour to assess the drought situation in the district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Central Drought Assessment team members in Harobelavadi village in Dharwad district on Saturday.

Central Drought Assessment team members in Harobelavadi village in Dharwad district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two separate Central teams on drought assessment led by senior officials visited various villages of Dharwad and Davangere districts on Saturday to take stock of the ground realities and also listen to grievances of the farmers.

A Central team on drought assessment led by Joint Secretary of Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ajit Kumar Sahoo began its tour of Dharwad district by visiting Harobelavadi village, where it visited the onion field of farmer Anwar Shaikh and interacted with him.

Subsequently the team visited Amminabhavi, Marewad villages in Dharwad taluk and then visited Gokul and Rayanal villages of Hubballi taluk to assess the drought situation. The team members also inspected some of the works taken up under MGNREGA.

The team comprised of senior Central government officials J. Ponnuswamy, Mahendra Chandelia, Shivasharan Meena and State Agriculture Commissioner Y.S. Patil. Welcoming the team and accompanying them during their visits, Deputy Comissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde and other officials of district agriculture and horticulture departments apprised the team members about the rain deficit and crop loss in the district.

Meanwhile, some of the farmers held a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad seeking declaration of Kalaghatagi, Alnavar and Annigeri taluks as drought hit.

In Davangere

Another Central team led by Ministry of Jal Shakti director V. Ashok Kumar and others began its tour of drought assessment from Donnehalli village in Jagalur taluk of Davangere district and subsequently visited few other villages to check the ground reality.

The team comprised of senior officials Karan Choudhary, Sangeet Kumar and senior advisor to SDRF Srinivas Reddy. Welcoming the team Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh and ZP CEO Suresh B. Itnal briefed them about the drought situation in the district.

At Donnehalli, the team visited the fields of Jayamma, Somashekhar, Thipperudrappa and Shanthamma and sought details from the affected farmers.

Mr. Venkatesh told presspersons that said that because of rain deficit, the State government had declared all the six taluks in the district as drought-hit. Already after the joint survey, input subsidy as per NDRF guidelines had been sought for 1.57 lakh hectares and the Central team had been apprised about the severity of the drought.

Related Topics

Karnataka / drought / water / water rights / drinking water / water (natural resource) / rivers / Tamil Nadu / environmental issues / arable farming / farms / Hubli / rains

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.