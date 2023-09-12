ADVERTISEMENT

Central Crime Branch books 24 cases under NPDS, arrests 34 peddlers

September 12, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a special drive launched for the past few days, the narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch booked 24 cases, arrested 34 peddlers, and recovered drugs worth ₹2.4 crore.

The accused, according to the officials, are from Kerala, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Haryana, and also from Nigeria, and were peddling synthetic drugs in and around the city to their clients.

Among the 37.9 kg of drugs seized, the officials recovered 167.5 gm of MDMA crystals, 70 LSD strips, 620 ecstasy tablets, 495 grams of Charas, 84 gm of Hydro Ganja, 72.5 gm of cocaine, and 1.2 kg of Hashish oil, 30 mobile phones, and five two-wheelers.

