Central bus stand in Yadgir smacks of official apathy

Some of the chairs meant for passengers at the Central Bus Terminus in Yadgir are missing. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Central Bus Terminus in Yadgir city constructed at a cost of ₹5.38 crore has now turned out to be the best example of apathy of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC).

The project to construct the new bus terminus was taken up in 2012-13 under Special Development Plan and inaugurated in 2016 when Ramalinga Reddy was Transport Minister under the Congress government.

With 31 platforms, this bus terminus connects people from Yadgir city with Hyderabad, Solapur, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Dharwad, Satara apart from other district headquarters in the State as several thousands of passengers use it to travel every day.

Officers who have the responsibility to provide better civic facilities to passengers have turned a blind eye towards to it and consequently, a majority of chairs meant for passengers are broken, toilets left uncleaned and platforms have turned reddish due to spitting by gutka consumers. This apart there is no proper drinking water facility and more importantly, most of the lights go off at night.

“It is quite shameful to see such a bad state of affairs at the bus terminus in the district headquarters. What are the officials doing? And why the elected representatives are silent,” asked a passenger travelling to Hyderabad.

The district shares its border with Telangana at a distance of around 60 km. However, the officials concerned have failed to take the requisite steps to ensure the safety of passengers, particularly at night.